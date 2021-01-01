SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added 52 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases since Tuesday for an overall total of 5,482 as of Thursday, with a decrease to 311 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 12 individuals currently hospitalized, and there have been an additional seven deaths since Tuesday for a total to 42 deaths. A total of 8,853 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 76 cases pending as of Thursday.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 44 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,182 as of Friday. Seward County added 30 positive cases to its total of 3,453. Scott County increased by eight cases as of Friday for a total of 515 while Meade County added six cases for a total of 400. Stevens County addd five cases for a total of 487. Kearny and Morton Counties each added four cases for totals of 507 and 196, respectively.

Haskell and Wichita Counties added three cases each for totals of 364 and 182, respectively. Grant County added two cases as of Friday for a total of 872. Greeley and Hamilton Counties also added two cases each for totals of 95 and 188. Gray County added one case for a total of 494. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 5,482

Ford - 5,182

Grant - 872

Gray - 494

Greeley - 95

Hamilton - 188

Haskell - 364

Kearny - 507

Lane - 109

Meade - 400

Morton - 196

Scott - 515

Seward - 3,453

Stanton - 161

Stevens - 487

Wichita Co. - 182

The state of Kansas has 227,700 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.