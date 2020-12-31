POLICE BEAT

Garden City Telegram

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Michael Anthony DeSantiago, 19, 912 N. Second St., was arrested at 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 25 on allegations of criminal use of a weapon; criminal damage to property; burglary (2); theft of property or services (2); criminal damage to property; possession of stolen property; distribution of marijuana; flee or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving; interference with a law enforcement officer.

Ever Emmanuel Ramirez, 22, 611 N. Ninth St., was arrested at 5:17 a.m. on Dec. 26 on allegations of possession of stolen property.

Feliciano Martinez, 41, 513 N. 10th St., was arrested at 10:33 a.m. on Dec. 27 on allegations of battery; abuse of a child.

Alexandra Desiree Roberts, 24, 1305 W. Fulton St., was arrested at 1:13 p.m. on Dec. 27 on allegations of a bench warrant.

Ismael Castro, 21, 1217 N. Belmont Pl., was arrested at 1:52 p.m. on Dec. 27 on allegations of possession of a stimulant (2); contributing to a child’s misconduct; us/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Evan Arthur McClure, 26, 1602 Safford, was arrested at 2:29 p.m. on Dec. 28 on allegations of theft of property or services.

Alejandro Macias, 21, 611 Garden City Ave., was arrested at 8:03 p.m. on Dec. 30 on allegations of aggravated assault.

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Caine Israel Pimntel, 21, 335 S. Farmland Rd., was arrested at 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 25 on allegations of distribution of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Rafael Terrazas-Guerrero, 44, 1515 Pioneer Rd., was arrested at 11:21 a.m. on Dec. 27 on allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Cedric Monterio Washington, 36, 101 Redford St., Holcomb, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. on Dec. 27 on allegations of possession of a controlled substance; traffic contraband in corrections/care facility; possession of marijuana.