Murder charges dismissed

Murder charges have been dismissed against Marcus Roady according to a release from the Finney County Attorney's office.

Roady was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Charles Ernie Ortiz on Sept. 23, 2019.

Circumstances at this time dictate the dismissal of current charges without prejudice, meaning Roady could be charged with the murder of Ortiz in the future should new or additional evidence come to light.

The investigation remains open and any information regarding the murder of Ortiz should be reported to the Garden City Police Department Investigations Unit.