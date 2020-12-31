City annual Christmas tree pickup next week

Garden City Telegram

The City of Garden City Parks Departments will be providing its annual free Christmas tree pick-up service on Monday, Jan. 4 through Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Discarded Christmas trees must be placed next to the curb, in front of your residence, before your scheduled pickup date. Do not put trees in the alley or your trash dumpster. Trees should be free of tinsel, ornaments, and plastic tree bags. Flocked trees will not be picked up. Trees will be recycled to provide mulch for various plantings on City properties throughout Garden City.

Weather permitting, the Christmas tree curbside pick-up schedule is as follow:

Jan. 4: North of Kansas Avenue

Jan. 5: South of Kansas Avenue and West of Jennie Barker Road

Jan. 6: East of Jennie Barker Road and Chappel Heights

If disposing of the tree before the scheduled pick-up date, or if the pick-up is missed, it can be taken to the marked location at the Kiddie Pond entrance gate, south of Lee Richardson Zoo on Finnup Drive. The drop-off site is marked with a sign and will be open through Friday, Jan. 8. After Jan. 8, an appointment is necessary to dump trees. For more information, contact the Parks Department at 271-1574.