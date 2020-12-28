SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added 27 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,3578 as of Dec. 22, with a decrease to 538 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 16 individuals currently hospitalized, and there has been a total to 35 deaths as of Dec. 22. A total of 8,668 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 38 cases pending as of Dec. 22.

No new numbers have been updated to the Finny County Health Department website since Dec. 22.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 50 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,089 as of Monday. Seward County added 36 positive cases to its total of 3,373. Stevens County increased by 13 cases as of Monday for a total of 469. Gray and Scott Counties act addd nine cases for totals of 485 and 497, respectively. Grant and Meade Counties added seven cases each for totals of 867 and 387, respectively. Kearny County addd six cases for a total of 491.

Hamilton County addd five cases for a total of 187 while Lane County added four cases for a total of 108. Greeley and Morton Counties each added three cases for totals of 92 and 186, respectively. Haskell and Stanton Counties addd two cases each, for totals of 358 and 161, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 5,378

Ford - 5,089

Grant - 867

Gray - 485

Greeley - 92

Hamilton - 187

Haskell - 358

Kearny - 491

Lane - 108

Meade - 387

Morton - 186

Scott - 497

Seward - 3,373

Stanton - 161

Stevens - 469

Wichita Co. - 179

The state of Kansas has 216,000 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.