Garden City Telegram

The following Kansas Lottery numbers were drawn Dec. 22:

Mega Millions: 29-53-56-59-67-21; Megaplier: 2

2 By 2: Red: 11-23; White: 2-13

Pick 3: Midday: 7-4-1; Evening: 1-3-1

The following Kansas Lottery numbers were drawn Dec. 23:

Powerball: 6-13-38-39-53-6; Power Play 3

Lotto America: 5-8-16-23-34-10; All Star Bonus: 3

Super Kansas Cash: 13-20-23-27-28-19

2 By 2: Red: 16-24; White: 1-5

Pick 3: Midday: 7-1-2; Evening: 5-7-3

The following Kansas Lottery numbers were drawn Dec. 24:

Lucky For Life: 2-15-40-44-47-12

2 By 2: Red: 12-18; White: 7-25

Pick 3: Midday: 9-8-4; Evening: 4-0-2

The following Kansas Lottery numbers were drawn Dec. 25:

Mega Millions: 17-23-36-69-70-19; Megaplier: 2

2 By 2: Red: 8-20; White: 1-6

Pick 3: Midday: 3-3-8; Evening: 2-7-3