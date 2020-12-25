SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added 27 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,378 as of Tuesday, with a decrease to 538 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 16 individuals currently hospitalized, and there has been a total to 35 deaths as of Tuesday.. A total of 8,668 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 38 cases pending as of Tuesday.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 28 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,039 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 64 positive cases to its total of 3,337. Gray County added 11 cases for a total of 476. Kearny County increased by nine cases on Wednesday. Meade and Scott Counties also added nine cases each, for totals of 380 and 488, respectively.

Grant and Haskell Counties act added eight cases as of Wednesday for totals of 860 and 356, respectively. Lane County increased by two cases for a total of 104. Morton and Stevens Counties each added two cases for totals of 183 and 456, respectively. Hamilton County added one case as of Wednesday for a total of 182. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 5,378

Ford - 5,039

Grant - 860

Gray - 476

Greeley - 89

Hamilton - 182

Haskell - 356

Kearny - 485

Lane - 104

Meade - 380

Morton - 183

Scott - 488

Seward - 3,337

Stanton - 159

Stevens - 456

Wichita Co. - 179

The state of Kansas has 209,600 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.