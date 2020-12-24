PUBLIC MEETINGS

Garden City Telegram

With the COVID-19 pandemic, some meetings might be limited on access. Check with the group holding the meeting to see if it will be shown on their websites or on social media.

MONDAY, DEC. 28

HASKELL COUNTY — Haskell County Commission: 8 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 300 S. Inman St., Sublette.

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Recreation Commission: 5:15 p.m. at GCRC, 310 N. Sixth St.

THURSDAY, DEC. 31

GRAY COUNTY — Gray County Commission: 9 a.m. in the county courthouse, 300 S. Main St., Cimarron.