Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff's Department at 620-272-3700. The GCPD's arrest logs are available at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Antonio Joseph Hernandez, 23, 65 S. Farmland Rd., was arrested at 8:36 a.m. on Dec. 19 on allegations of distribute certain stimulant; interference with a law enforcement officer; distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Roberta Lynn Angleton, 29, 2615 N. Main St., was arrested at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 20 on allegations of theft of property or services.

Jose Luis Tapia Jr., 24, 2002 Center St., was arrested at 12:44 a.m. on Dec. 21 on allegations of domestic battery.

Ociel Eduardo Garcia-Saucedo, 24, 809 N. Seventh St., was arrested at 12:39 p.m. on Dec. 22 on allegations of out of state offense; battery.

Angela Lauren Perkins, 24, 1010 E. Hamline St., was arrested at 4:33 p.m. on Dec. 22 on allegations of bench warrant.

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Rigoberto Ferrel Jr., 28, 602 Buffalo Jones Ave., was arrested at 9 a.m. on Dec. 18 on allegations of court ordered sanction.

Tracy Romo, 52, 1709 Maggie St., was arrested at 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 19 on allegations of interference with a law enforcement officer; bench warrant.

Alisa Rene Rivera, 20, North Platte, NE, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. on Dec. 20 on allegations of possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Oscar Bosquez Hernandez, 33, Harlingen, Texas, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 22 on allegations of distribution of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; use of communication facility in commission of felony drug violation; bench warrant.

KANSAS HIGHWAY PATROL

Eric Rodriguez, 29, 711 E. Santa Fe St., was arrested at 10 p.m. on Dec. 21 on allegations of possession of controlled substance; driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; possession of a hallucinogenic drug; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked; vehicle liability insurance required.