Dates set for legislative coffees

The Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the dates for the 2021 Legislative Coffee series.

“The Chamber strives to create opportunities for our members and others in the area to visit with their elected officials,” Chamber President Myca Bunch said. “The legislative coffee series is a great way to hear directly from our representatives in Topeka on the issues that directly affect our community."

The Chamber hosts the annual coffee series during each legislative session, which runs from January through May or longer, depending on the length of the legislative session.

The 2021 Legislative Coffees will be held on the following dates: Jan. 9, Feb. 20, March 20, April 17 and May 15. Each session will begin at 10 a.m. The January coffee will be hosted virtually and streamed live on the Chamber’s Facebook page and via zoom. Attendees may submit questions for the legislators through the virtual platforms or in advance by emailing chamber@gardencitychamber.net. The location for all future coffee events will be announced at a later date.

The Chamber invites legislators from all of southwest Kansas to participate in these events. Legislators invited to the 2021 coffees are as follows: Senator Bud Estes, District 28 - Dodge City; Senator John Doll, District 39 - Garden City; Representative Boyd Orr, District 115 - Fowler; Representative Tatum Lee-Hahn, District 117 - Ness City; Representative Jim Minnix, District 118 - Scott City; Representative Bradley Ralph, District 119 - Dodge City; Representative Russ Jennings, District 122 - Lakin; Representative John Wheeler, District 123 - Garden City; Representative Martin Long, District 124 - Ulysses; and Representative Shannon Francis, District 125 - Liberal.

The legislative coffee events are open to the public and community members are encouraged to attend. For more information regarding the 2021 Legislative Coffee series, contact the Chamber at (620) 276-3264 or visit the Chamber online at www.gardencitychamber.net.