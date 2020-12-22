USD 457 starts winter break

Garden City Telegram

Garden City Public Schools USD 457 will be out for winter vacation Wednesday, Dec. 23, through Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. All district facilities, including the Educational Support Center, will be closed for the holiday break.

The Education Support Center will be closed the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 23, through Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. The center will be open with regular business hours on Monday, Jan. 4.

There will be a teacher inservice held on Monday, Jan. 4. School will be back in session for instruction for all students on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

For more information, go to the district’s website at www.gckschools.com.