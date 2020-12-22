Sorghum Checkoff selects officers, directors

Garden City Telegram

LUBBOCK, Texas - During the Sorghum Checkoff’s annual meeting - held virtually to adhere with COVID-19 guidelines proposed by the Center for Disease Control - five board directors were reappointed or sworn in on the checkoff’s board.

After being appointed by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, these directors will serve three-year terms starting December 2020 and commencing December 2023.

"We welcome new and returning directors to the checkoff with open arms," said Sorghum Checkoff Executive Director Florentino Lopez. "The Sorghum Checkoff board directors work to increase shared value, enhance opportunity for producer profitability and advance demand for sorghum producers."

Those being reappointed to the Sorghum Checkoff’s board are Klint Stewart from Columbus, NE, as an at-large member; James Haase from Eads, CO, as an at-large member; Shayne Suppes from Scott City, KS, as the Kansas member; and Charles Ray Huddleston from Celina, Texas, as the Texas member.

Newly appointed board member Ethan Miller from Columbia, MO, will serve as an at-large member on the checkoff’s board.

New leadership was elected during the meeting, as well. Kent Martin from Alva, Oklahoma, will serve as chairman; Charles Ray Huddleston from Celina, Texas, will serve as vice chairman; Boyd Funk of Garden City, KS, will continue his tenure as treasurer; and Adam Schindler from Reliance, SD, will continue serving as the board’s secretary. Craig Poore from Alton, KS, will transition to the role of past chairman for the remainder of his term on the board.

Verity Ulibarri from Melrose, NM, completed her term as a Sorghum Checkoff Board Director. While not serving the Sorghum Checkoff directly, she was elected to serve on the U.S. Grains Council’s board as an at-large member. Using her experiences from the checkoff, Ulibarri will continue leveraging opportunities in the sorghum industry.

“We are deeply appreciative of our board directors - newly appointed, reappointed and retiring,” Sorghum Checkoff CEO Tim Lust said. “The hard work and dedication of these individuals generate opportunity for sorghum farmers and the industry holistically.”