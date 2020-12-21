SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added 17 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,312 as of Friday, with an increase to 577 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 14 individuals currently hospitalized, and there has been a total of 34 deaths. A total of 8,599 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 58 cases pending as of Friday.

New Monday numbers for Finney County were unavailable by press time.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 22 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,011 as of Monday. Seward County added 35 positive cases to its total of 3,273. Kearny County increased by 11 cases as of Monday for a total of 476 while Grant County added nine cases for a total of 852. Stevens County added seven cases for a total of 454. Mead and Scott Counties each added six cases for totals of 371 and 479, respectively. Gray and Hamilton Counties addd four cases each for totals of 465 and 181. Haskell County added three cases for a total of 348 while Lane and Stanton Counties each addd two cases for totals of 102 and 159. Wichita County added on case for a total of 179. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 5,312

Ford - 5,011

Grant - 852

Gray - 465

Greeley - 90

Hamilton - 181

Haskell - 348

Kearny - 476

Lane - 102

Meade - 371

Morton - 181

Scott - 479

Seward - 3,273

Stanton - 159

Stevens - 454

Wichita Co. - 179

The state of Kansas has 204,600 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.