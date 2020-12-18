SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added 29 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 5,295 as of Thursday, with a decrease to 561 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 17 individuals currently hospitalized, and there has been a total of 34 deaths. A total of 8,564 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 56 cases pending as of Thursday.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 41 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 4,989 as of Friday. Seward County added 65 positive cases to its total of 3,238. Haskell County increased by 12 cases for a total of 345 while Grant and Gray Counties each added nine cases for totals of 843 and 461, respectively.

Kearny County added seven cases while Morton and Stevens Counties each added six cases for totals of 181 and 447, respectively. Scott County addd five cases for a total of 473. Meade County addd four cases for a total of 365. Hamilton and Lane Counties added two cases each for totals of 177 and 100, respectively.

Stanton and Wichita Counties also addd two cases each for totals of 157 and 178, respectively. Greeley County added one case as of Friday for a total of 90.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 5,295

Ford - 4,989

Grant - 843

Gray - 461

Greeley - 90

Hamilton - 177

Haskell - 345

Kearny - 465

Lane - 100

Meade - 365

Morton - 181

Scott - 473

Seward - 3,238

Stanton - 157

Stevens - 447

Wichita Co. - 178

The state of Kansas has over 200,400 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.