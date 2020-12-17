Nordby named a principal of year

Garden City Telegram

Steve Nordby, Garden City High School principal, was recently recognized as the Principal of the Year for southwest Kansas, Region 6, by the Kansas Association of Secondary School Principals (KASSP). He was nominated and selected by principals across Kansas for his leadership, school improvement, dedication, professionalism and service to students.

Nordby has been a GCHS Buffalo for eight years. Prior to his position at Garden City High School he was the district’s assessment coordinator.