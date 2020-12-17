GCCC online food safety program honored by USDA

Garden City Telegram

The United States Department of Agriculture recently recognized the Garden City Community College Online Food Safety Program for its training and leadership.

“The ability of our program to find very qualified adjunct faculty members that can take extremely complex information and disseminate it to inspectors around the country at an affordable cost is what sets this program apart,” Dr. Clint Alexander, animal science instructor and the director of Buster Red Meats, said.

The program, which is currently in its third year, is available for students across the country and utilizes five adjunct professors. It’s aligned in a partnership with the USDA using an online curriculum and has serviced some 400 consumer safety inspectors since its inception in 2018. It’s a very diverse program with 70 percent of its students coming from minority backgrounds.

“We are very proud of the recognition from the USDA,” Alexander added. “This definitely gives our program some credibility.”

Alexander, who was awarded for his leadership and efforts to assist the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service along with delivering mission critical training and support to protect public health, has built a rather impressive resume. In two decades at GCCC, he’s guided the Broncbuster meat judging teams to six National Championships and has coached 33 All-Americans since 2002.