USD 457 Board Thursday meeting at GCHS

Garden City Telegram

The next meeting of the Garden City Public Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, in the Garden City High School Auditorium, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.

The district is holding the meeting in the auditorium as part of the district’s operational level protocols. The meeting will be conducted with social distancing to make sure the public, Board members, and school staff involved in the meeting are safe.

The community can view the board meeting live by going to www.youtube.com/channel/UC_kHxIr4b34P28sjtglbiEg.

The Board will hear a COVID update with an elementary report and athletics activities report. The board will also hold an executive session for personnel matters for non-elected personnel. The complete agenda can be found at: www.gckschools.com/b__o__e_/agenda___minutes_20-21.

Requests to make public comment during the meeting must be made no later than 5 p.m. by signing up before entering the meeting.