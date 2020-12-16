GCCC nursing program earns national honors

GCCC Information Services

The Garden City Community College Nursing Program is ranked as one of the top 100 schools in the Plains region according to the Nursing Schools Almanac.

“It’s quite humbling to be honest,” Director of Nursing, Patsy Zeller said. “A lot of our success is predicated on our great faculty and staff. They’re the ones in the trenches.”

The program, which boasts the top practical nursing curriculum in the state, was ranked 99th overall and the third best Community College in the region.

“This external validation confirms what we know to be true about the GCCC nursing program,” College President, Dr. Ryan Ruda said. “Our dedicated and highly qualified faculty possess and convey the passion they have for the nursing profession through their instruction. Students receive quality instruction, mentoring, and experiences that prepare them for national certification and success in the workplace. And GCCC is one of only a few community colleges listed on this ranking, which I believe shows the credibility and standards of excellence in the nursing programs at Garden City Community College.

The program offers several options for future healthcare professionals, including a certified nursing program, an associated of applied science degree in registered nursing, and a practical nursing certificate. The AAS degree and LPN certificate programs each graduate approximately 20-30 students annually. In addition, students have achieved an 86 percent NCLEX-RN pass rate and a stellar 98 percent NCLEX-PN pass rate; both are above the six-year average for any school in Kansas.

“If you look at our program, we have been very fortunate with the longevity of our faculty,” Zeller added. “They work so hard to keep us on the right track. It’s our goal and our mission to help those students complete their dream to become an LPN and RN while maintaining the rigor of the program. Lastly, we are very grateful for all of our community partners.”