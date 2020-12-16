City extends face covering ordinance

Garden City’s face covering ordinance has been extended.

The Garden City Commission approved a 30-day extension to its face covering ordinance at its regular commission meeting Tuesday.

The extension was approved by a 3-2 vote, with Commissioners Manny Ortiz and Roy Cessna dissenting.

Originally, the ordinance approved at the city’s Nov. 17 regular meeting was designed to expire after 30 days unless extended by a majority vote of the commission prior to its expiration.

The commission will review the ordinance again at its Jan. 5 regular meeting.

Callie Dyer, executive director of LiveWell Finney County and a member of the city’s Community Health Advisory Board spoke on behalf of CHAB in favor of the ordinance’s extension.

“We had discussion about it and we would like to ask you to put it into effect again, as it is written today, and move forward until your next meeting … because it has not been long enough to see any effect,” she said. “In fact, the last data that the Health Department has put out is that we're at 65 percent (positivity rate) in our community.”

Troy Unruh, Garden City mayor, agreed with the extension.

“Watching the Finney County Health Department's assessment nothing really has changed and I do think that it brought a lot of attention to (the fact) that masks are part of the solution, they are not the solution, but part of it,” he said. “I think that we were very intentional in what we wanted to do with our face-covering ordinance and I think it should continue.”

