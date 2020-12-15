KDOT announces approved November bids

Staff Writer

Garden City Telegram

The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Nov. 18, 2020, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.

Projects for District Six (southwest Kansas) include:

Finney 28 C497101 – All paved major and minor collector roads and local roads, pavement marking, 200.0 miles, Roadsafe Traffic Systems Inc., El Dorado, KS, $425,863.39.

Finney 15628 KA585201 K156, from the east city limits of Garden City, northeast approximately 22 miles to the west K156/K23 junction, milling and overlay, 21.5 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, KS, $3,738,125.94.

Finney 5028 KA588601 U.S. 50, from the U.S. 50 and Towns Road intersection near Garden City, east 9.8 miles to the Finney/Gray county line, milling and overlay, 9.8 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, KS, $2,775,601.89.

Scott 86 TE048501 Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad corridor from Alice Avenue to Sixth Street in Scott City, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 0.6 mile, RFB Construction Company, Inc., Pittsburg, KS, $297,796.02.

Stanton 16094 KA584001 U.S. 160, from the Colorado/Kansas state line east to the south K27/U.S. 160 junction, milling and overlay, 16.8 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, KS, $1,809,807.21.