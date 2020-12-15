GCHS students make district orchestra

Staff Writer

Garden City Telegram

The Garden City High School orchestra students had their recorded pieces judged for the Southwest/Northwest District Honor Orchestra, with several being chosen for the honor.

The GCHS students that earned spots in the orchestra include:

Violin: John Percival, Concert Master, first chair; Alondra Guzman, Meliny Kingstone, Aley Cannaley, and Pedro Sanchez.

Viola: Noah Longoria, Cesar Alarcon Nava, Christian Argueta, Jasmine Garcia, Asia Briggs, and Jesus Rodriguez. Cello: Oswaldo Mezquita, second chair, Lydia Martinez, and Jaelyn Grim.

Bass: Makenna Metheny, first chair, and Jayson Resendiz, second chair.

The other schools that participated in this event for orchestra were: Dodge City, Great Bend, Hays and Beloit. There will be no performance this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the students that qualified are now eligible to audition for the Kansas Music Educators Association All-State Orchestra.

The GCHS orchestra director is Summer Miller; the assistant orchestra director is Yee Kang.