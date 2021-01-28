Super Bowl host Tampa always up for a good time

Lisa Elia

Tampa, Florida, which has long celebrated its connection with swashbuckling Spanish pirate Jose Gaspar in a yearly festival, has plenty of hidden treasures beyond its usual appeal of sun, surf and sand.

As the biggest sports spectacle of the year, Super Bowl LV, rolls into town Feb. 7, most NFL Experience festivities will take place at the Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, part of the Tampa Riverwalk, a 2.6-mile path that winds along the Hillsborough River.

The riverwalk passes by Tampa’s art, history and children’s museums; the Florida Aquarium; places to rent kayaks, water bikes and paddleboards; and 30 sculpted busts of notable Tampa citizens.

A place for visitors to soak in the rich stew of Tampa’s history and culture is the 11-acre Perry Harvey Sr. Park, which offers lessons in local Black history told through murals, photos and whimsical sculptures.

The park is near the former Central Avenue Business District, the city’s hub of Black culture and entrepreneurship from the late 1880s to the late 1960s. It was home to more than 100 thriving Black-owned businesses and a vibrant music scene that showcased a who’s who of singers and musicians such as Ray Charles, B.B. King and Ella Fitzgerald.

Fred Hearns, a historian who gave tours about local Black history for 13 years, said it was in Tampa where a teenage Charles began to hone his skills as a performer and made one of his earliest recordings, “St. Pete Florida Blues” — aka “I Found My Baby There” — while living here for about two years in the late 1940s. He wrote the tune about Tampa but chose to name it after the city on the other side of the bay because he thought more people had heard of St. Petersburg’s beaches, Hearns said.

One of the most popular dance crazes of the 20th century likely got its start in Tampa, Hearns said. While bandleader Hank Ballard was playing in the nightclubs along Central Avenue, he was inspired to write and record “The Twist” after seeing some teens doing the hip-gyrating move in 1958. A few years later, the song became a sensation when Chubby Checker recorded it and popularized the dance.

Cuban, Spanish and Sicilian immigrants flocked to Tampa’s Ybor City in the 1880s and 1890s for work in the cigar factories, where they churned out millions of stogies a year. Many factories are long gone but visitors can still see cigars being made by hand in some shops. The Cuban sandwich was first made here for a quick but filling lunch for factory workers. Today, the area is brimming with restaurants, nightclubs, hotels, shops and museums.

Also worth visiting:

• Tampa Theatre, a 1926 ornate movie palace whose inside features a Wurlitzer organ and recreates the atmosphere of a Mediterranean courtyard under a sky of twinkling, 10-watt stars.

• The University of Tampa, built in 1891, features silvery minarets, Moorish architecture and gingerbread facade, and was once home to one of Florida’s finest hotels — now a museum.

For walking tours and information, visit tampabayhistorycenter.org or tampabay.com.