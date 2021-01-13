Montgomery column: Winter-blooming flowers

Betty Montgomery

More Content Now

January can seem cold and dreary outside to some people. One might say there is not much to enjoy in the garden this time of year. However, in my garden, some plants draw me outside after Christmas, where I enjoy several different flowers blooming. Some of my favorite plants are flowering now and they are a welcomed site on cold winter days.

Winter Sweet (Chimonanthus praecox) bursts into bloom and fills the garden with its fragrance, starting about Christmas. I have two different varieties planted in the garden, one is slightly more fragrant and the other has a flower that is bright yellow and quite showy. I always know when Wintersweet is in bloom because you can smell the fragrance from a distance. I think I love this plant because of the heavenly scent that perfumes the garden or a room in the house when I bring flowers inside to enjoy.

As I walk through the garden, I love to see my snowdrops (Galanthus elwesii) dotting the landscape. These lovely bell-shaped flowers are enchanting little, white jewels that are dainty and look attractive against the fallen leaves. I first learned about snowdrops when visiting Nancy Goodwin at Montrose Garden in Hillsboro, NC. Nancy has a beautiful path of them in her oak forest that I strive to duplicate. Nancy told me that G. nivalis and G. elwesii are the ones that grow best in her garden. I have mainly planted G. elwesii because those are the ones I can find in catalogs to purchase.

Snowdrops are one of the earliest flowering bulbs to bloom in the winter landscape, starting sometimes as early as Christmas and lasting well into February. They look best planted in a mass since they are small, only reaching about 7 to 10 inches in height. They prefer cool climates and grow well under deciduous trees.

I usually have a daffodil or two to start blooming on the first of January. Rijnveld’s Early Sensation, a two-toned yellow daffodil, is the first daffodil to bloom for me but others follow shortly. When the rest of the garden might be brown from the fallen leaves or pine needles, a spot of bright yellow is a cheerful sight to see. I love daffodils because they are pretty, cost-effective, deer-resistant and some are sweetly scented. Daffodils make gardening easy. Once they are planted, there is nothing left to do because they will stay put and will produce flowers for years. There are so many different varieties that bloom at different times that I have them blooming from early January until early April.

Another winter delight are hellebores. I have one called Snowbells that is white and brightens the area where it is planted just after Christmas Day. It flowers about a month earlier than some of the other varieties like Wedding Bells, another favorite white one I grow. Of course, it is dependent on where you live as to when these will bloom.

Hellebores are often flowering during the Christian season of Lent, giving them their common name, Lenten Rose. This is the perfect plant for naturalizing in moist, woodland areas. And, if you have not seen the newer varieties of hellebores, you really should visit your local family-owned garden center to see some of the wonderful new varieties.

Camellias, known as the queen of the Southern garden, are majestic, lovely and deserve a place in any garden. These shrubs show off exquisite blooms that will rival any peony that Northers grow and that some Southerners can’t. Camellias have a multitude of cultivars and hybrids, are long-lived, evergreen shrubs that have glossy green leaves that shine in the winter sun. However, they are best known for their beautiful flowers that come in a wide range of shades of pink, red and white, and anything in between. There are even ones that are yellow or yellow-cream.

Camellias, once thought of as only a hot-house shrub, were only grown in the deep South at first. Now that has changed. There are newer varieties that will grow in zone 6, and give those more northern gardens a lovely show of blooms in the late winter months. A significant amount of breeding work has been done to develop “cold-hardy” camellias for those more northern gardeners to enjoy. Dr. William Ackerman of Maryland has worked to develop these cold-hardy varieties that have names like Winter’s Beauty, Winter’s Charm, Winter’s Star and Polar Ice.

Now, think about growing some of these wonderful plants so that you too have a lovely garden in winter. Other plants can give you pleasure in the winter months but these are the ones that give me a reason to be outside in January and to enjoy the garden. These flowers brighten the landscape and also our dining room table because I do bring them inside for my nongardening friends to enjoy during a delicious dinner.

Betty Montgomery is a master gardener and author of “Hydrangeas: How To Grow, Cultivate & Enjoy,” and “A Four-Season Southern Garden.” She can be reached at bmontgomery40@gmail.com.