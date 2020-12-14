CHURCH EVENTS

Staff Writer

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic as some are cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday worship with the message giving by Pastor Steve Ensz titled “No Place to Hide!”, Revelation 20, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m. If attending in person, masks are required.

Monday: Ladies Zoom Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Youth Group, grades six through 12th, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, at the church, 7:29 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Sunday’s service in sanctuary, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Confirmation Class, 10:45 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Living Christmas, 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Monday: Parent’s Day Out, 9 a.m.; Scouts, Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, noon; Outreach and Evangelism Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m.; Trustees Committee meeting, 6 p.m.; Finance Committee meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: New Convenant Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Men’s Bible Study, Women’s Bible Study, Advent Study and activities, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 8 p.m.

Thursday: Harder-Lee Circle, 2 p.m.; UMW Executive meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light in Chapel, 5:45 p.m.; Walk to Emmaus Community Gathering, 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Community Congregational Church

(United Church of Christ)

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship service with the message “Two Prophetic Women, a Lord, and a Leaper”, Luke 1:39-56, 10 a.m.; Fellowship and Coffee, 11 a.m..

There is also a live feed of the service on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: Women’s Group dinner, Pinky’s, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir Practice, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Men’s Lunch, Ward’s Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message “Hope during a COVID Christmas”, 10:45 a.m.

The message will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, later in the day.

Wednesday: Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 N. Fleming St.

Sunday: Prayer team, 8:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 9 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages, Children’s Christmas rehearsal, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Ulysses, 5 p.m.; Worship at Immanuel, Lakin, 7 p.m.

Monday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; Girl Scouts, Stephen Ministry, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Get-together -Girls, 10 a.m.; All-Staff meeting, 2:15 p.m.; Real Men/Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Preschool -4, 9 a.m.; Newsletter Deadline, 1 p.m.; Cookie Sale, 5 p.m.; Midweek Meal, 5:45 p.m.; Advent Worship, 6:30 p.m.; Children’s Christmas rehearsal following, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Real Men/Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.; Preschool Christmas program, 7 p.m.

Friday: Preschool -4, 9 a.m.

Saturday: Worship service, 5:30 p.m.; Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3110.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.