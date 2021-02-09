Horoscopes for February 9, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (02/09/21). Follow your own star this year. Apply self-discipline to grow personal passion projects for wonderful results. Land a dreamy, profitable assignment. Support your team through winter challenges, before a summer romance, fun and passion phase. Domestic renovations next winter prepare for the dazzling holiday season.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can deliver a lucrative prize. Adapt to changes as they come. Take advantage of skillful friends and allies. Share resources, inspiration and motivation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Notice how far you’ve come professionally. Take stock of wins, draws and losses. Recognize and celebrate where you’ve been, before launching the next phase.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate and explore your subject. Revelations and plot twists open new avenues. Adapt and adjust. Don’t react without thinking. Consider consequences. Learn and discover.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Sign documents, agreements and contracts. Lucrative fruit is ready for picking. Reduce risk. Prioritize practicalities. Collaborate for common gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate and coordinate efforts. You and your partner are intuitively on the same page. Make a romantic connection. Share a delightful dance together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Dig into a big job. Fortune favors dedicated efforts. Slow for sharp corners. Avoid risky business. Protect health and safety. Play by the rules.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the situation. Have fun and play around. Savor excellent company or solitude with your favorite diversions. Indulge your passion, creativity and love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate with domestic improvements. Realize a creative vision. It’s amazing the difference a coat of paint makes. Sort and clean. Plant seeds and water them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially creative. Practice artistry and craft. Self-discipline is useful. Avoid distraction and maintain focus for satisfying results. Write and publish. Film your scene.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Pour on the steam and rake in the bucks. Lucrative potential gets realized through dedicated action. Meet deadlines and keep bargains. Buy and sell.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Use your confidence and power for good. Adapt to shifting personal circumstances. Determination and perseverance support you to win a satisfying prize. Prepare to launch.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Contemplate your next move. Settle into a private spot to plan and prepare. Reduce risks through backstage strategizing and coordination. Rest and recharge.