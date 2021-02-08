Horoscopes for February 8, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (02/08/21). Goodness flows your way this year. Grow and expand through disciplined, steady practices. Realize a financial dream. Resolve a springtime community challenge, before summer fun carries you away. Make a domestic shift next winter, before social networks and collaborations flower. Create your personal paradise.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A professional opportunity develops in interesting directions. Maintain existing obligations and responsibilities. Amplify productivity with team coordination. Work with talented friends and allies.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Consider study or travel options. Prioritize stability and safety. Anticipate big changes and prepare for future adventures. Make long-term plans, registrations and reservations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Opposites attract. Coordinate and collaborate to generate positive cash flow with a shared endeavor. Discover hidden resources. Something you took for granted becomes newly valuable.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborative efforts win satisfying reward. Push to advance your shared agenda. Long-term value grows from seeds you plant today. Romance is a distinct possibility.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize your moves. Physical action gets results. Take advantage of a lucky break to surge ahead. Get feedback from a trusted coach. Adjust and tune.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Do what you love. Play your favorite games. Romance can catch you by surprise. Allow for some spontaneous fun. Pursue beauty, relaxation and laughter.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make long-desired domestic improvements. Home and family take priority. Clean and organize. Dig and uncover a surprise. Results satisfy. Share delicious treats with helpers.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get the word out and it travels farther than expected. Creative communication projects take on a life of their own. Connect and share. Strengthen channels.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Actions can get profitable today. Grab a lucrative opportunity and run with it. Multitask for extra points. You’re building and growing valuable connections.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Provide leadership. Stand up for what you love. Work all the angles to advance a personal passion project. Smile for the cameras. Take your shot.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy a peaceful pensive phase. Get especially productive behind closed doors. Savor introspection, nostalgia, imagination and speculation. Invent new plans and possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration and teamwork can propel your actions to unexpected heights. Share the load with your crew. Together, you’re a powerful force for good.