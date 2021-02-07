Horoscopes for February 7, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (02/07/21). Expand capacities this year. Consistent practices develop skills to realize lucky opportunities. Dream up new profits. Communicate through team changes this spring, before discovering a summer romantic obsession. Winter brings a home improvement phase. Take charge to realize personal dreams.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of a newly-open door to advance professionally. Secrets get revealed. You’re learning fast. Organize to prioritize urgencies. Get support as needed.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take new territory. Roads previously closed are now clear. Minimize risk, expense or hassle. Moves made now can have long-term benefit. Advance your investigation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Push ahead to develop and strengthen financial collaborations. Discuss, negotiate and strategize. Discover hidden resources. Your actions can have long-term benefits. Stride forward boldly.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Collaboration surges ahead. Take advantage of new opportunities for partnership. Support each other to get farther, faster. Your objective is closer than you think.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice your moves. Physical performance and health can get energized. Focus to avoid accidents or unexpected pitfalls. Minimize risk. Dance like nobody’s watching.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen for love and find it. Romance could flower spontaneously. Indulge passions, interests and delights. Have fun with people you respect and admire.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home improvement projects generate satisfying results. Upgrade household support systems. Find unexpected solutions. Nurture your garden. Bake something delicious and share with family.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Revelations and discoveries abound. Dig into the backstory. Learn the juicy details. Express your views and share. Creative communications flower. Write your perspective.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative results are available. Generate income with direct action. Chase a profitable opportunity. Replace something volatile with something secure. Rise to the next level.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Trust, but verify. Don’t propagate misinformation or lies. Personal integrity is worth more than gold. Provide reliable leadership. Love energizes you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Process recent events. Avoid travel, risk or expense, and lay low. Peace and quiet feeds your spirit. Brilliant insights lead to plans and preparations.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Friends can teach you the rules. Share resources and information. Listen carefully and contribute for a shared endeavor. Teamwork leads to a valuable surge.