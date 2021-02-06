Horoscopes for February 6, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (02/06/21). This is your lucky year. Take advantage by applying consistent and coordinated personal efforts. Adapt long-term plans for current circumstances. Social changes this springtime lead to a fun and passionate summer. Winter domestic changes set the stage for brilliant connections. Fortune follows personal initiative.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Exploration and educational investigations entice. You long to feel the wind on your face. Keep things simple and avoid expense. Find a lesser-traveled road.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Visualize getting what you want. Creative negotiations win big. Imagine what could be possible. Discuss strategies. Collaborate to advance a shared financial goal. Patiently persist.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Align logic with emotion. Creative collaboration blooms; capture brilliant ideas and possibilities. Negotiate and refine.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Physical health and vitality come first. Practice your moves. Strengthen infrastructure. Minimize risks. Infuse love into your work to raise it to the next level.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax. Enjoy your favorite diversions and people. Romance and fun arise naturally. Avoid risk or hassle and stay close to home. Natural surroundings inspire.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discover the perfect solution for a domestic problem. Collaborate and share the rewards of your efforts. Increase the beauty and functionality of your surroundings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice creative arts and skills. Learn and teach simultaneously. Minimize risk or fuss. Keep things elegantly simple. Word travels fast. Write, edit and publish.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your actions can get especially profitable. Completion leads to advancement. Stay practical with expenses. Put your heart into your work and demand surges.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Fall in love with an idea. Consider the pros and cons, and potential consequences, before making a determination. An inspiring possibility recharges you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Silence and peaceful privacy can soothe sensitive nerves. Sort, clean and organize. Meditate and relax. Make plans and envision how you’d like things to be.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Strengthen connections with friends through shared experience. Team efforts blossom. A big prize requires a big push and you’re up for it. Contribute together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Grab a professional opportunity. Exciting possibilities arise in conversation. Your work is gaining respect; polish presentations and prepare for inspection. Practice your persuasive arts.