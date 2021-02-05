Horoscopes for February 5, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (02/05/21). Fortune follows personal projects this year. Amplify opportunities with disciplined, coordinated action. Planning pays long-term benefits. Springtime social transitions lead to flowering summer fun and romance. Make a home improvement next winter, for an especially sparkling holiday season. Take charge for the results you want.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Educational opportunities present themselves. Learn from a master. Discover a wider community. Research and prepare for what’s next. Choose your course for long-term gain.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen partnership and team bonds with shared financial goals. Review and assess reserves and resources. Your collaboration now can get especially lucrative. Coordinate actions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Deepen your partnership. A current passion, romantic or otherwise, has long-term potential. Connect naturally over a common obsession. Collaboration flowers to new heights.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice for excellence. Your health, energy and vitality are on the rise. Pour your heart into your work and performance. Action now can have long-term benefit.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially attractive and attracted. Romance, beauty and art inspire. Share your heart with someone special. Savor sweet moments together. Express what’s in your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home’s the best place for now. Enjoy a sweet domestic phase. Share delicious flavors, distractions and fun with family. Nurture your garden and it blossoms.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially witty and charming. Get the word out and it flows farther than imagined. Creativity sparks and crackles. Express what’s in your heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — The profit potential is high. Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Fortune follows your own initiative and action. What you’re building provides long-lasting benefit.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take a personal project to new heights. Creativity and inspiration blossom naturally. Do the homework to realize a dream. Indulge your curiosity, imagination and wonder.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Fine-tune your domestic environment. Clean closets and hidden spaces. Enjoy peaceful privacy. Give in to nostalgia and reminiscing. Plan and organize for the next phase.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Together, advance by leaps and bounds. Share ideas and information with friends and colleagues. Community connection weaves a sturdy web. Reaffirm collaborative commitments.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Crazy professional dreams seem possible. Grab a fun opportunity and things can develop naturally. Polish your materials and brand. Share and connect with talented players.