Horoscopes for February 4, 2021

Today’s Birthday (02/04/21). Grow and expand this year. Steady practice grows personal skills and capacities. Develop lucrative ventures. Support each other through social changes this spring, before summer romance delights. Winter brings domestic changes and sweet reconnection with community, family and friends. You’re especially confident, charismatic and powerful.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Watch for financial pitfalls. Keep feeding your emergency fund. You can see what your partner needs. Ask them to watch your blind spots. Pull together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A formidable barrier confronts you and your partner. Concoct a fabulous scheme. Avoid impetuous moves. Stay sensitive to what’s wanted and needed. Adapt with surprises.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health and wellness, despite challenges. Adapt to changes. Slow for tight corners to avoid accidents. Nurture your physical vitality. Listen to your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Patiently persist for what and who you love. Unexpected challenges require adaptation. Don’t take it personally if you’re unheard the first time. Say it again.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Clean a domestic mess. Support family through unexpected circumstances. Keep your sense of humor. Your patience eases another’s load. Connect and collaborate.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Communication breakdowns can lead to breakthroughs with patience and perseverance. Wait for favorable conditions. Clearly articulate your vision. Edit before launching. Share and connect.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can find the resources you need. Stay in action with a profitable plan. Wait for opportune timing to launch. Coordinate, budget and prepare.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take extra care of yourself. Reduce the volume on inner criticism by connecting with someone. Contemplate the natural world. Remember what you love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Relax. Avoid controversy or intensity. Step back from devices and screens to recharge your own batteries. Imagine and dream. Listen to your muses.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep showing up. A team effort may not go as planned. Avoid risky propositions. Abandon assumptions. Patiently pull to advance your common cause.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Schedule carefully at work. Unexpected events require adaptation. Don’t take on new challenges yet. Focus on one task at a time. Prioritize practicalities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Strategize to navigate travel barriers and educational challenges. Avoid hidden dangers. Stay flexible to sidestep obstacles. Ignore rumors and gossip. Investigate a mysterious curiosity.