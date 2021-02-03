Horoscopes for February 3, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (02/03/21). Enjoy the spotlight this year. Disciplined routines build strength, power and resilience. Generate positive cash flow. Springtime challenges affect your community, before a sweet romantic phase. Adapt to changing circumstances at home next winter, before virtual connections delight. Follow a personal dream.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review resources with a joint venture. Handle administrative tasks and accounting. Hunt for hidden opportunities underneath big changes. Think and make plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take it easy with your partner. Avoid upset or controversy. You probably don’t have the full picture. Support each other with changes. Relax.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on strengthening health, wellness and physical work with practice. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Listen to your intuition and body. Feast on beauty.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Obligations, deadlines or chores could interrupt the fun. Patiently clean messes. Manage unexpected circumstances. Nurture love and family. Relax and wait for better conditions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize domestic tranquility. Clean and organize. Keep your patience and humor. Stay flexible with unplanned changes. Prepare comfort foods to nurture your household.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Study the latest developments in the story. Reconsider your view. A roadblock could cause delays or confusion. Listen and observe. Articulate words carefully before you speak.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — That money could show up anytime now. Old assumptions get challenged. Postpone travel or expect delays. Avoid a clash with authority. Double-check the numbers.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You know what you want. You may notice everywhere it’s missing. Treat yourself kindly. If your internal monologue turns negative, talk to someone else.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — It’s OK to withdraw into your cozy cocoon. Find a peaceful spot to plot and imagine. Catch up on cleaning. Rest with a good book.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Confer with allies to surpass an obstacle. Clean a mess; many hands make light work. Collaborate and contribute what you can. Teamwork wins.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Consider professional options and opportunities. In a stalemate, don’t ask for favors. Diplomacy provides a golden key. Keep expenses low as you advance.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Unexpected deviations interrupt your research. Investigate promising threads. Some lead nowhere. Some hold real potential. Patiently manage transportation or shipping delays. Study options.