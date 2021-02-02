Horoscopes for February 2, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (02/02/21). Step into rising leadership this year. Practice skills and arts. Develop a dreamy source of income. Navigate a community challenge together this spring, before summer love blossoms. Make domestic changes next winter, before an especially bright holiday season. Personal accomplishments and meaningful moments abound.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Slow to unravel a tangle with your partner. Miscommunications and misunderstandings can spark unprovoked. Work it out for long-term benefit. Grow together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health, exercise and fitness. Slow to avoid pitfalls or obstacles. You’re exceptionally quick and charming now. Your performance is on the rise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A barrier or limitation could disrupt the fun. Discover solutions in conversation. Resolve misunderstandings. Make an intimate connection with someone you love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Clean a domestic mess. Share family support. You can figure out how to get what’s needed. The gentle approach works best. Reward supporters with treats.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Think things over before you act. You can find a simple solution. Wait for developments. Study the options. Imagination is required. Discover beauty in the details.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can find your way around a financial obstacle. Communication leads to solutions. Patiently reach out. What you work out has long-term benefit.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pause and reflect. Consider commitments, passions and purpose. Use your power responsibly. Sometimes the best action is inaction. Choose your own best path.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Wait for better conditions to advance. Listen to intuition and multiple perspectives. Stay sensitive to other views. Sort, clean and organize. Consider options.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Social challenges require patience. Avoid assumptions. All isn’t as it appears. New facts dispel old fears. Inspire others to succeed. Support each other.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — A professional barrier or obstacle can be surmounted. Talk to friends and allies. Opportunities arise in conversation. Develop an exciting possibility. You’re gaining respect.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — An educational puzzle challenges. You’re craving adventure and travel, but conditions don’t favor it. Put in the research. Study options and craft backup plans.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Breathe and take things one step at a time. A financial delay or barrier could confront. You’re especially charming and brilliant. Use your persuasive arts.