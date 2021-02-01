Horoscopes for February 1, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (02/01/21). You’re the star this year. Self-discipline pays high dividends. A philosophical or spiritual outlook delivers long-term benefits. Springtime social changes lead to new summer love and romance. Resolve winter domestic challenges, before a sparkling community connection phase. Give thanks for abundant personal victories.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. You’re especially popular this month, with Venus in Aquarius. Participate and contribute with team efforts. Virtual social activities benefit your career and happiness.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Maintain healthy practices and keep moving. Assume greater responsibility and authority, with Venus in Aquarius for a month. It’s easier to advance your professional agenda.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Studies and investigation entice over the coming month. Pursue a fascination, with Venus in Aquarius. Explore and discover uncharted terrain. You’re learning valuable tricks.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Home comforts soothe. The next month could get lucrative, with Venus is in Aquarius. Increase shared income with coordination, planning and action. Work together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Partnerships flower this month, with Venus in Aquarius. Compromise comes easier. Turn up your feminine magnetism. Share beauty and love. Talk and share.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Productivity gets lucrative. There’s more work coming, with Venus in Aquarius. Use your creativity and passion. Put your back into it. You’re growing stronger.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy the positive attention. You’re especially lucky in love over a month, with Venus in Aquarius. Artistic efforts sparkle. Indulge a passionate obsession.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Immerse yourself into private reflection. Focus on family and make your home into your love nest. Savor domestic comforts and joys, with Venus in Aquarius.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect with social circles. Communication blossoms, with Venus in Aquarius. You’re especially clever and creative. Write, record and share your message. Engage in powerful conversation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Discover a lucrative professional high-performance zone. Gather new income, with Venus in Aquarius over the next month. Creativity generates profits. Put your heart into it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your charm and charisma shine, with Venus in your sign this month. Pursue personal passions and delights. Share love and compassion. Step onstage and smile.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Savor peaceful privacy and reflection. Finish old jobs and rest, with Venus in Aquarius. Allow yourself more quiet time. Recharge your spirit with nature.