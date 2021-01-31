Horoscopes for January 31, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/31/21). This is your year to shine. Disciplined efforts, patience and persistence deliver personal victories. Community support maintains you this winter. Paying it forward this summer leads to a passionate, creative phase. Next winter sparkles with parties, gatherings and music. Enjoy the limelight; and illuminate solutions.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Health comes first. A walk in fresh air satisfies mind, body and spirit. Avoid risk or accidents. Revelations illuminate a hidden mess. Fantasies dissolve. Prioritize wellness.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy familiar company. Gamble? Not today. Choose stability over illusion. Fantasies fade away. Go for the real deal. Follow your heart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Fantasies prove flimsy. Clean domestic messes for peace of mind. Envision the changes you’d like to make. Talk it over with housemates.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Clarify and explain. Leave misconceptions behind. Words can be deceptive. All is not as it appears. Run a reality check. Edit statements carefully.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Profits are available, but distractions abound. Resist the temptation to splurge on extra stuff. Don’t fall for a trick. Avoid risky business. Stick to basics.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue a personal passion. Reality clashes with fantasy. Consider a new hairstyle or outfit. Dress to impress for on-camera connection. Enjoy the spotlight.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Simplify plans. Don’t waste energy on ephemeral potential. What you get isn’t what you expected. Savor private rituals to soothe your spirit. Rest and recharge.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Advance a team effort. Go for substance over symbolism. Ignore unrealistic options and focus on practical priorities. Draw upon hidden resources. Collaborate to win.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Professional matters have your attention. Pursue practical avenues and avoid risky business. Illusions evaporate. You can see what’s needed. Implement solutions and provide stability.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Research and investigate. A distant acquaintance sparks your imagination. It’s not a good time to travel. Make long-distance connections to advance your studies.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Replenish shared reserves. Don’t fund a fantasy. Hold onto what you have. Resist the temptation to splurge on toys. Save more than spending. Welcome contribution.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Patiently collaborate with your partner to resolve a disagreement about priorities. Go for substance over symbolism. Keep your objectives in mind. Let the small stuff go.