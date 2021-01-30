Horoscopes for January 30, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/30/21). Spread your wings and soar this year. Persistence and dedication develop a valuable personal passion. Friends and allies propel your ascent this winter, before resolving summer community challenges and falling in love. Share sweet team moments next winter. Take a bow and enjoy the moment.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical action satisfies. Practice makes perfect with team activities over three weeks with Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friendships. Have patience and humor with communication snafus.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Get creative. Review professional data with Aquarius Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Misunderstandings cause delays. Keep equipment repaired. Backup hard drives and archives.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Study from home. Adjust educational plans and itineraries over three weeks with Mercury retrograde. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Make your deadlines.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Review account balances with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Make payments and update documents. Secure what you’ve gained. Monitor statements and account activity for errors.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Review shared goals. Resolve misunderstandings with a partner with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Support each other through transitions. Regroup and go again.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — You’re growing stronger. Keep equipment repaired. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could affect your work and health with Aquarius Mercury retrograde. Slow down to finish faster.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy peaceful settings. Romantic overtures could backfire over three weeks with Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings immediately. Find your sense of humor and reconnect.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate. Clean, sort and organize with Mercury retrograde. Review heirlooms, photos and possessions. Repair appliances and backup files. Revise and refine household infrastructure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize your career. Clarify misunderstandings as soon as possible. Take extra care with communications with Mercury retrograde. Launch creative projects later. Plan and prepare.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Perform advance research. Monitor cash flow. Allow extra time for travel, transport, invoices and collections with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Double-check numbers.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Profits are available. Upgrade your brand. Consider consequences and edit communications carefully with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Determine what works and doesn’t. Reaffirm commitments.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Patience pays. Avoid misunderstandings with Mercury retrograde. Revise and refine the message. Delays or breakdowns could affect mechanical equipment. Make repairs immediately. Reestablish old bonds.