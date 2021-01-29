Horoscopes for January 29, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/29/21). Grow your leadership this year. Steady action develops a personal dream into reality. Win through social connections this winter, and share support through summer changes, before renewed love, passion and romance inspire your creativity. Make plans for sparkling celebrations next winter. Enjoy the applause.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Listen and observe as conditions for creativity, romance and fun continue to shift. Reassess and adapt plans. A transition reveals new opportunities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep a low profile and enjoy domestic comforts. Extra rest and good food support family through a domestic transition. Clean, sort and organize possessions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Edit and revise communications. Errors and misunderstandings can spark easily. Make time to clarify. Do the homework. Conditions shift in real time. Monitor closely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — New income opportunities arise. One door opens as another closes. Listen for potential and possibility. You can find what you need. Disciplined efforts win.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Delays or breakdowns could affect a personal project. Don’t get pushy around sensitivities, especially your own. As you gain strength, you gain options. Recharge.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Answers and solutions could seem elusive. Find a private spot to think and make plans. Avoid controversy, travel or expense. Peace and quiet soothes your spirit.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on a team project. The action is behind the scenes. Patiently review the data. Social interactions require extra coordination. Solve a puzzle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Monitor professional changes and transitions. Listen before advancing, to avoid a communications breakdown. Follow emotion as well as intellect. Review options and opportunities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Benefit through webinars, classes and educational pursuits. Adapt your research to changing conditions. The focus of your exploration is shifting. Monitor the situation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. You can get what you need. Collaborate to keep shared accounts positive. Adjust plans to take advantage of new opportunities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Allow extra patience for your partner. Miscommunication and mistakes spark easily. Avoid arguments. Let the little stuff go. Remember what’s important. Share the load.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Reassess conditions as they shift. Prioritize health and safety, and adapt strategies. Lay low to avoid crowds or chaos. Slow down and nurture your energy.