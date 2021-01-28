Horoscopes for January 28, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/28/21). This is your year to fly. Add consistent, disciplined action to organization and coordination for spectacular results. Winter team solutions support your community to resolve a summer challenge, before your heart gets carried away again. Reconnect with family and friends next winter. You’re having a moment.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor with tonight’s Full Moon in Leo. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon Eclipse. Begin a new home and family phase.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Consider familiar stories from another perspective.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A turning point arises around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions with the Leo Full Moon. Look for hidden opportunities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future. This Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — This Full Moon illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Finish projects before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus on passion, purpose and stable markets. Invent possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Leo Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts. Learn from a master.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Shift directions with shared finances. The stakes could seem high under the Full Moon. Luck follows dedicated efforts. Work out the next phase together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Reach a partnership turning point with the Leo Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to changing conditions. A new door opens.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Begin a physical health and fitness phase, despite barriers, limitations or obstacles. Adapt practices for shifting conditions under this Full Moon. Build strength and vitality.