Horoscopes for January 26, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/26/21). Follow your own star this year. Pursue personal passions with consistent action to take your performance to new heights. Winter community connections support your team through summer challenges before a new passion seduces. Savor delightful parties, gatherings and socializing next winter. Grow into your own power.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stick close to home. Handle an unexpected mess. Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Clean spaces and clarify communications. Relax with familiar comforts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Communicate and connect. Write dreams and visions. Wait for developments. Don’t submit unfinished work. Adapt for changes. Catch hidden mistakes. Craft, mold and edit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — More income is possible. Stick to the budget. Stay in action. Delays and complications could frustrate your cash flow. Keep building to realize a dream.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — As you gain strength, you gain options. A personal dream appears within reach, yet barriers delay advancement. Wait for better conditions. Pamper yourself.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Complete old projects. Enjoy nostalgic and historic reflection. Consider the past as you make future plans. Don’t act in haste. Savor peaceful rituals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Gather ideas and info from associates, colleagues and teammates. You can see what’s broken. Slow to navigate a tricky passage. Restore integrity for greater workability.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t try to force a professional situation. Obstacles and barriers slow the action. Delays could stall travel or delivery plans. Patiently communicate for solutions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Boost your own morale with a local adventure. Avoid traffic and trouble. Try something new or unusual without breaking the bank. Explore arts, culture or cuisine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Rely on your partner’s intuition. Patiently resolve financial complications. You’re especially persuasive. Apply your skills to grow shared financial accounts. Collaborate around a challenge.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Treat yourself and your partner with extra patience. Compassion and forgiveness soothe with challenging circumstances. Support each other. Provide a sense of humor.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Slow the pace or risk accidents. Nurture your health and energy with good food and rest. Complications line the path. Wait for better conditions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep a low profile and relax. Enjoy simple pleasures. Wait for developments with creative or romantic breakdowns. Gentle pressure gets farther than force.