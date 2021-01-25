Horoscopes for January 25, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/25/21). Develop personal passion projects this year. Develop valuable talents and skills with dedicated, consistent practice. Discovering new ways to connect with your community this winter leads to summer social changes before new love inspires. Celebrate with family and friends next winter. You’re growing stronger.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Settle into a domestic phase. Handle basic chores and tasks and then treat your family to something delicious. Relax with your inner circle.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Get productive with a creative project. Follow instructions carefully. You’re especially clever. Schedule objectives and actions. Share appreciation with your team. Reinforce basic communications.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Profitable opportunities arise. Focus on basic priorities and follow rules in detail. You’re gaining points as well as income and experience. Keep deadlines and promises.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Use your platform to spotlight practical solutions. Make a long-contemplated positive change. Renew a classic idea for modern taste.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Notice something beautiful. Nature fulfills your spirit. Go for a walk. Consider plans and possibilities, and imagine potential options. Envision and dream.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends to make things happen. Everything you need is within your networks. Support your team reliably and get supported. You’re gaining respect.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can advance a professional goal farther than expected. Make sure to follow rules, regulations and duties. Prepare for an inspection. Practice reliable routines.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities present themselves. Pursue a passion whole-heartedly. Take practical steps to advance. Expand your territory in new directions. Connect and strengthen infrastructure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Review reserves and monitor budgets for positive cash flow. Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Follow rules. Make a practical move. Strengthen your roots.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Make adjustments with your partner. Adapt to changes with communication and practical action. You’re especially attuned to each other. Collaborate for common gain.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Practice your moves. Take simple precautions. Prioritize your health, fitness and work. Reinforce infrastructures. Focus on mastering the basics. Put together a backup plan.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — It’s a good time to make a romantic move. Talk about what you love. Creative collaboration sparks with ease. Luck follows consistent action.