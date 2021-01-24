Horoscopes for January 24, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/24/21). Go for your heart’s desire this year. Realize personal dreams with dedication, patience and heart. Winter virtual social connections lead to new team directions next summer, followed by a fun romantic phase. Toast and celebrate together next winter. Discover renewed personal strength, courage and confidence.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Fantasies can dissipate and dissolve. Disciplined efforts with a creative project yield satisfying results. Discuss concrete goals and coordinate action. Write, edit and communicate.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Lucrative possibilities require practical moves. Don’t get sidetracked. Ask for what you’ve been promised. Negotiate terms and agreements. Focus on the money trail.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Stay in action, despite doubt or worries. Fortune favors disciplined advances on a personal project. Go for practical priorities and concrete results. Let fantasies evaporate.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Illusions fade with the light of day. Postpone travel, risk or expense. Private introspection provides a gift. Slow down and contemplate. Enjoy peace and privacy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends and allies. Share support to keep your community healthy and strong. Together, help the ones with least. Compassion is a gift.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re attracting the attention of someone professionally influential. Prepare materials and consider what you’d like. The impossible seems accessible. Use what you’ve learned.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find creative outlets for an adventurous mood. Expand territory in another direction. Study and follow fascinating threads. Learn valuable skills. Make new connections.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep taking profitable action. Monitor conditions to discover underlying facts. A lack of joint funds would threaten plans. Collaboration yields lasting benefits.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Compromise for shared gain. Coordinate moves for greater results. Leave nothing to chance. Communicate and collaborate for growing strength. You have your partner’s back.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Get your body moving. Prioritize your work and health. Distraction abounds. Focus on one step after another. Minimize risk or wasted energy. You’re growing stronger.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Relax with someone fun. Connect at a deeper level through shared experience. Enjoy a mutual attraction. Savor simple pleasures and games. Share your heart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Home improvement projects provide lasting benefit. Collaborate for shared family gain. Prioritize practicalities with repairs and upgrades. Beautify your surroundings. Connect around familiar comforts.