Horoscopes for January 23, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/23/21). Take charge for what you want this year. Organization, persistence and dedication pay excessively. Sweet team collaborations this winter lead to summer social transitions, before fun and romance appears. Next winter brings delicious parties, celebrations and gatherings. Explore personal passions for satisfaction, peace and happiness.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Dig into research, studies and communications. Read the background material. Share good news far and wide. Amplify it with enthusiasm. Encourage positive action.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Compute expenses. There’s extra cash if you play your cards right. A dream assignment has your name on it. Do the homework to make it happen.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your influence is spreading. Good news comes from afar. Take the high road. Revelations offer unconsidered options. Dream a passionate dream. Your work is gaining respect.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Private productivity suits your mood. Plot your moves in advance. A long-held dream appears closer to reality. Consider past, present and future. Give thanks.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Community connections provide delightful benefits. Strengthen bonds with friends. A dream team opportunity offers enticing possibilities. Collaborate for shared gain. Together, you’re more powerful.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Forge ahead with a professional opportunity. Draw upon hidden assets. Extra efforts provide extra rewards. Your work is gaining notice. Smile for the camera.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Explore the hidden side of your own backyard. Observe familiar surroundings from another vantage. You’re learning unexpected new skills. Keep an open mind and heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Quick action can lead to profitable outcomes. Collaborate for shared gain. Provide a stabilizing influence and bring home the bacon. Draw upon hidden resources.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can provide the skills your partner lacks. Coordinate your moves and collaborate for common gain. Stretch your minds, capacities and boundaries together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized. Pour your heart into your work. Balance another’s demand for your attention with taking care of yourself. Recharge with good food and rest.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Love is all you need. Share it with people you admire and respect. Express your passion and creativity. Have fun with someone especially wonderful.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy simple domestic joys like baking something delicious. Fortune follows disciplined efforts. Clean, sort and organize your stuff. Clear clutter to free space.