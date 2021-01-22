Horoscopes for January 22, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/22/21). You’re the star this year. Generate desired results with focused, consistent attention. A winter of intimate virtual connection inspires a social shift next summer, leading to a phase of fun and romance. Savor feasts, parties and socializing next winter. You’re developing valuable skills, passions and talents.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — An unexpected and potentially lucrative opportunity is worth pursuit. Obstacles and challenges abound; yet it could yield long-term benefits. You can get what you need.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Follow your own drummer. Discover unforeseen benefit despite obstacles or barriers to a personal dream. Avoid controversy or hassle. Keep things simple. Invent new possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to reconsider plans. The potential for error is high. You can meet the challenge. Meditate on a puzzle. Consider the situation from another perspective.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait until major obstacles have past, before advancing a team project. Don’t believe everything you hear. Ignore rumors and gossip. Avoid arguments. Support your team.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on the job at hand. Misunderstandings arise without provocation. Don’t waste money trying to buy favor. Abandon preconceptions. Patiently persuade with clear arguments.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make a long-distance connection. Let someone draw you into a different world. Travel obstacles abound. Avoid risk. Learn something new. Make bold discoveries.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Shop carefully. The savings makes staying home worthwhile. Guard and grow family resources. Barriers could delay or restrict cash flow. Conserve and enjoy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to unplanned surprises with your partner. Support each other first and work it out later. Find a solution that works for both. Compromise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow the pace or risk an accident. Unexpected bumps line the road. Physical efforts get positive results. Prioritize health and wellness. Balance with extra rest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — When in doubt, choose the option that’s more fun. Relax and enjoy familiar comforts. Avoid risky propositions and focus on creative passions, arts and games.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Wait for developments on a domestic matter. Don’t try to force anything, or risk breakage. You don’t have the full picture. Provide family support.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor an ongoing situation to adapt to breaking news. Share and connect to get the inside scoop. Let others know about your discoveries.