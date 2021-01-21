Horoscopes for January 21, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/21/21). This is your year. You can realize personal dreams through steady, disciplined efforts. Virtual winter gatherings prepare for a social turning point next summer, before romance and family fun sweep you away. Celebrate with delicious parties next winter. Accomplishments lead to satisfaction and personal growth.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Show your philosophical side. Complete a lucrative task. Adapt to a financial shortfall or challenge. Resist the urge to splurge. You’re earning your pay.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re making a good impression. Act quickly, but don’t spend recklessly. Hidden personal opportunities get revealed. Enjoy a lovely moment with long-term benefit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Look at things from a higher perspective. Changes a level up affect you positively. Review plans and consider options. Discover hidden opportunities upon inspection.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Check out an interesting suggestion. Opportunities flow through social connections. Go for distance, not speed. Ignore gossip. Stick to facts. Encourage team excellence.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities hide behind challenging circumstances. Minimize risks. Review the situation from another perspective. Take a creative tack for lucrative results.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Travel and educational paths could seem blocked. Discover unexpected options and potential. Find possibilities in unlikely places. Collaborate to get through a tight spot.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take a financial time out. Avoid arguments and review the data. Avoid risk or frivolous expense. Collaborate for shared advantage. Discover an unusual solution.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Collaboration helps you both around a challenging turn. Work quickly but carefully. Avoid provoking irritation, confusion or jealousies. Express your appreciation and gratitude.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on maintaining health and fitness despite challenges or barriers. Avoid risk or expense. Walk outside for fresh air. Reduce stress and rest deeply.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy the game. Appreciate talent, beauty and artistry. Listen with an ear for hidden elements. Rediscover a forgotten passion. Let your love light shine.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to domestic changes. Tempers could be short and circumstances awkward. Provide grace and a sense of humor. Make an upgrade to support family.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Get imaginative. Look at the situation from another angle. Consider consequences before making agreements. Keep promises and bargains. Communication makes it all possible.