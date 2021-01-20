Horoscopes for January 20, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/20/21). You’ve got the power this year. Self-discipline and consistent action realize personal ambitions. Winter social connections lead to a shift with a summer group effort that sparks a lovely romantic collaboration. Your team wins a lovely prize next winter. Enjoy the ride.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stay focused and vigilant to avoid hidden danger or expensive mistakes. Keep things simple. Reinforce basic financial structures. Unexpected income opportunities could also arise.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take extra care of yourself. You may feel sensitive or doubtful. Speak with a trusted friend who sees your blind spots. Practice forgiveness and compassion.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Recharge your spiritual batteries. Reconnect with nature and wild creatures. Listen to intuition and dreams. Discover opportunities woven under darkness. View from a higher perspective.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Teamwork can accomplish miracles. Connect with a community cause. Let go of excess baggage. Forgive old transgressions. Focus on what’s important now. Pull together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take charge to pursue hidden professional opportunities. Practice personal integrity. Determination and patient persistence win your prize. An unusual and fascinating option appears.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider seminars, classes and lectures. Develop and broaden your higher education. Expand your skills and understanding. Develop a valuable and fascinating investigation. Explore.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Monitor shared finances to grow and strengthen your enterprise. Make practical decisions. Avoid assumptions. Check data for hidden errors. Compromise and determine the best course.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate and collaborate to adapt to recent changes. Practice patience and restraint with your partner. Strengthen foundations. Keep promises. Discover a lucky break.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health, fitness and wellness. A challenge requires patience and determination. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Serve as a role model.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Two heads are better than one. Consider a puzzle together. Notice hidden elements. Tempers may be short. Provide love anyway. An amazing discovery is possible.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters have your attention. Conserve resources. Old assumptions get challenged. Make repairs and improvements. Clarify family priorities or risk upset. Find unexpected value.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Read and learn voraciously. Practice your creative and communication skills, arts and passions. Discover a stroke of genius. Develop and expand. Research and edit.