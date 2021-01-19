Horoscopes for January 19, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/19/21). You’re in the spotlight this year. Disciplined attention animates personal passion projects. Social breakthroughs this winter lead to a summer turning point with a group collaboration before you fall in love again. Next winter brings a team victory. Take advantage of your opportunity to shine.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Enter an innovative social period. Team efforts and projects are favored this month with the Sun in Aquarius. Schedule carefully. Collaborate with friends.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Accept a professional challenge this month with the Sun in Aquarius. Focus on career opportunities. Your status and influence are on the rise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Exploration and adventure beckon this month under the Aquarius Sun. Use technology for new reach and access. Leap boundaries, push limitations and discover.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Sort, file and organize. Prioritize family finances over the next month with the Aquarius Sun. Discuss long-term goals, potential and possibilities. Collaborate together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Rely on each other. Partnership grows and flowers over the next month with the Sun in Aquarius. Collaborate, compromise and negotiate win-win deals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Balance work with physical health with the Aquarius Sun this month. Mental creativity is at maximum. Raise the level of your performance with practice.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enter a highly creative period. Converse with your muses this month with the Sun in Aquarius. Practice your arts, sports and talents. Share the love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home and family center you this month with the Aquarius Sun. Nurture your creativity in comfortable surroundings. Manage household responsibilities and upgrade your space.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Communications thrive, and words come easily. Write your masterpiece this month with the Sun in Aquarius. Learn and retain complex material. Creative expression thrives.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Domestic comforts soothe and relax you. Extra profits are available this month with the Sun in Aquarius. Balance expenses with income. Work from home.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Use your growing personal power and talent for good. You have the advantage this month, with the Sun in your sign. Pursue a passion.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Savor peaceful productivity. Finish old projects this month with the Aquarius Sun. Enjoy private introspection. Rest and meditate. Envision dreams, plans and possibilities.