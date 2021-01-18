Horoscopes for January 18, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/18/21). Haul in a lucrative harvest this year. Luck and profits follow your hard work and disciplined action. Savor a restful, quiet winter. One door closes and another opens this summer, inspiring a healthy physical growth phase. A powerful insight illuminates next winter. Steward resources for growth.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Energize a personal project. Expand your territory. Discuss potential and possibilities. You can see what doesn’t work. An intensely creative moment flowers naturally.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Your imagination engages you with dreams, creative ideas and visions. Let emotions flow like water. Make plans and consider different options. Rest and recharge.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for a common goal. Together, you can generate satisfying results. You might make a mess in the process. Get help with cleanup.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Career expansion opportunities tantalize. Add words and action to what you see possible. Don’t worry if the first draft is messy. Persistence pays off.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue intellectual, artistic and academic explorations and studies. Discover something fascinating about a practical subject of inquiry. Research, practice and learn valuable tricks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep financial decisions practical. Discuss details. You can see what’s missing. Collaborate on a puzzle. Find the resources you need hiding in plain sight.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Collaboration yields nice results. Communicate your way around a disagreement. Listen generously. Let your partner know that they’ve been heard. Create something fun together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and physical performance. Practice your routines. Patience and persistence pay high dividends. Put your heart into your work where it’s missing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on a passion project. Love is the fundamental element. Stay willing to reconsider expectations. Find the heartbeat and let it move you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Clean up a domestic mess. Take a compassionate view. Others may need support. Contribute as you can. Listen with empathy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Edit, polish and revise your creative work. You can see what doesn’t work. Cut and tailor your message to the audience it’s for.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Every bit helps. Provide excellent value for your clients and customers. Reinforce structures for promotions and marketing. Connect, network and sign contracts.