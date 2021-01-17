Horoscopes for January 17, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/17/21). Extra profits line your pockets this year. Find new markets with disciplined attention. Complete old projects and prepare this winter. Navigate big changes this summer, motivating a flowering of your health, vitality and labors. An epiphany inspires new possibilities next winter. Reap the abundant fruit.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. It’s a good time for important conversations. Link minds and discover essential truths. Postpone travel or risk. Talk about what you want.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Completion leads to new beginnings. Intellect and intuition agree. Peace and quiet soothe your spirit. Put away what’s done to clear space for what’s ahead.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Creative negotiations win big. Provide leadership. Your friends are there for you. Make sure that what you build is solid. Reconnect with your community.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your professional status is on the rise. Adapt to challenges. You’re creative and efficient. Avoid business travel, risk or expense. The best path becomes clear.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Extend your area of influence. You’re gaining points with someone you admire. Get into an expansion phase. Explore and investigate new territory.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your empathy calms another’s anxiety. Share a sense of solidarity with your partner. Reinforce basic support structures. Romance and partnership grow naturally. Collaborate.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a refreshing pause. Physical action gets satisfying results; balance a busy work schedule with healthy practices, good food and extra rest. Relax.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your charm is captivating. Show respect and gain love. Learn from loved ones, especially from young people. Have fun. Share a romantic delight.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make domestic upgrades that support family comfort and peace. Discover hidden treasures at home while cleaning and organizing. Cooking satisfies. Serve something delicious.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect and communicate. Share resources and solutions. Network with your wider circles. Fortune favors dedicated action for creative projects. Manage deadlines and expectations.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Completion leads to profits. Tap a secret source. Energize a lucrative effort and get farther than expected. Polish the presentation. Attention to details pays off.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Relax and enjoy it. You’re gaining respect, confidence and personal power. Completion of a project leads to new status. Gain new understanding. Savor an accomplishment.