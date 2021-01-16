Horoscopes for January 16, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/16/21). Lucrative opportunities abound this year. Pluck the ripe fruit with discipline, coordination and consistency. Winter planning and organization help you navigate a summer transition that inspires growing physical health and energy. Discover valuable personal insights next winter. A bountiful harvest rewards dedicated efforts.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities. Avoid risk, travel or expense. Secure the ground taken. Confess concerns. Others provide a boost. Love finds a way to work things out.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Practice social graces. Unexpected connections can lead to collaborative fun. Friends have solutions. Reach out and check in. Teamwork gets satisfying results. Play together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Work takes priority. Take charge for the results you want. Draw upon hidden resources. Others inspire action. Move quickly to maintain an advantage.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — They can get farther. Grasp an opportunity. Arrange the necessary cash. Your credit rating’s going up. Return what you borrowed. Your creativity busts out. Get it done quickly. Discover another source of income. Make subtle refinements.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Contribute time and energy to grow shared financial ventures. Manage paperwork and administrative tasks. You can find necessary resources. Work together for solutions. Collaborate.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner. Find ways to support each other. Soothe each other’s anxieties or worries. Take action for shared commitments. Love is your gift.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get out and move your body! Walk in the open air. Prioritize health and wellness. Watch your step to avoid accidents. Grab an unexpected opportunity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy the game without unnecessary or expensive risk. Relax and have fun with family. Keep it low-key and easy. Find the elegance in simplicity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Revamp domestic spaces to better serve your needs. Clear clutter. Make upgrades. Get into interior decoration and organization projects. Discover hidden treasure.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — A stroke of genius illuminates another view. Confirm intentions and the words used. Articulate what you see as possible. Make promises and bargains. Sign contracts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Extra profits are available, perhaps from an unexpected source. Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity with quick action and excellent service. Find a bonus.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your own destiny. You’re ready to make improvements. You’re getting stronger. Advance for the results you want. Grab a lucky chance.