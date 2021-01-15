Horoscopes for January 15, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/15/21). This year could be especially profitable. Take advantage with disciplined efforts for maximum benefits. Use winter to plan, dream and envision. Redirect plans next summer to strengthen and grow physical performance. Make a connection of heart and spirit next winter. Preserve and grow financial abundance.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — You’re undergoing a transformation. Dreams seem newly within reach. Craft plans and vision statements. Long-term benefit is possible. Advance to the next level.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Others appreciate your quick action. Fortune especially favors disciplined collaborations today. Set team goals high. Pool resources, contribute energy and share a victory.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Move quickly to maintain a professional advantage. Disciplined efforts pay off with interest. Imagine the prize already won. Your status is on the rise.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Imagine an educational dream. What would it take? You can get what you need. Fortune follows disciplined actions, especially today. Put your talent to work.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Emotional energy drives you. Contribute dedicated efforts for family finances. Listen to your intuition. Lucrative opportunities yield satisfying results. Collaborate to advance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your empathy calms another’s anxiety. Share a sense of solidarity with your partner. Reinforce basic support structures. Romance and partnership grow naturally. Collaborate.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a refreshing pause. Physical action gets satisfying results; balance a busy work schedule with healthy practices, good food and extra rest. Relax.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your charm is captivating. Show respect and gain love. Learn from loved ones, especially from young people. Have fun. Share a romantic delight.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make domestic upgrades that support family comfort and peace. Discover hidden treasures at home while cleaning and organizing. Cooking satisfies. Serve something delicious.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect and communicate. Share resources and solutions. Network with your wider circles. Fortune favors dedicated action for creative projects. Manage deadlines and expectations.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Completion leads to profits. Tap a secret source. Energize a lucrative effort and get farther than expected. Polish the presentation. Attention to details pays off.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy it. You’re gaining respect, confidence and personal power. Completion of a project leads to new status. Gain new understanding. Savor an accomplishment.