Horoscopes for January 14, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/14/21). Income and cash flow rise this year. Organization, coordination and discipline pay extra. Winter darkness inspires a new dawn. Summer brings an inner turning point to prioritize your health, vitality and physical performance. Discover renewed inspiration and purpose next winter. Conserve the abundant resources with love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — The unexpected bounty could surprise. Windfall apples drop at your feet with Uranus direct. Discover new income and cash flow. Traffic, long delayed, gushes forward.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A barrier to personal advancement fades with Uranus direct in your sign. Listen to your inner wisdom and intuition. Speak out for what you love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Your intuition grows stronger with Uranus direct. Dreams and visions guide you. Creative muses provide beautiful inspiration. Listen to the mood. Sense the unspoken.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Profit through teamwork. Creative collaboration comes easier now that Uranus is direct in Taurus. Network for inspiration, motivation and solutions. Work together for growth.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Puzzles that eluded answer now reveal solutions with Uranus direct. Surge forward professionally over the next seven months by harnessing innovation, inspiration and intuition.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Educational journeys flow with greater ease now that Uranus is direct. Philosophical insights and intellectual discoveries flourish. Learning comes easier, and creativity abounds.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to grow shared financial accounts with Uranus direct. Collaboration grows more lucrative. Motivate each other to move fast, when conditions permit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Creative collaboration sparks with Uranus direct. A partnership that was stalled now advances. Discover fresh inspiration to advance a shared domestic vision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect and share. Barriers to your work and health fade with Uranus direct in Taurus. Renewed passion energizes. Apply insights for raised performance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Both love and money come easier. Fun and romance arise intuitively with Uranus direct. Barriers to creativity dissolve. A door that was locked now opens.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Unleash your domestic creativity. Over seven months, with Uranus direct, improve your home by listening for what’s wanted and needed. Apply your special touch.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider and plan. Your communications and creativity flourish with Uranus direct now. Transmission blockages dissolve. Opportunities develop through networking. Insight and understanding flower.